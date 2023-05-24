United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Purchased by Zions Bancorporation N.A.

Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,876 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 324 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $4,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 665 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 15,176 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 2,202 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 11,646 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,025,000 after buying an additional 2,041 shares during the last quarter. 58.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

United Parcel Service Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of United Parcel Service stock traded down $2.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $167.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,033,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,163,240. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $183.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.87 and a 1-year high of $209.39.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $22.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.98 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 57.68% and a net margin of 10.90%. United Parcel Service’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, January 31st that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to repurchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 52.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on UPS shares. Susquehanna dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $196.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $203.00 price target on United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.58.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.