Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) EVP Puneet Bhasin Sells 14,609 Shares

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) EVP Puneet Bhasin sold 14,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.47, for a total value of $678,880.23. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,904,653.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Unum Group Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:UNM traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.89. The company had a trading volume of 857,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,628,368. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.47. The stock has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of 6.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.06. Unum Group has a 1-year low of $31.11 and a 1-year high of $46.99.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 11.78%. Unum Group’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Unum Group Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.70%.

Several research firms have recently commented on UNM. StockNews.com began coverage on Unum Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Unum Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Unum Group from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Unum Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Unum Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Unum Group

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 0.9% during the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 25,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $996,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 1.5% during the third quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 17,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 6.2% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 4.2% during the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 7,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 25,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.64% of the company’s stock.

About Unum Group

Unum Group engages in the provision of financial protection benefits. Its services include disability, life, accident, critical illness, dental, vision, and other related services. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block, and Corporate. The Unum US segment focuses on group disability, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

