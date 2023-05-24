USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) Shares Bought by Dividend Assets Capital LLC

Dividend Assets Capital LLC increased its holdings in USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC – Get Rating) by 30.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,434 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,871 shares during the quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC owned approximately 0.07% of USA Compression Partners worth $1,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of USAC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of USA Compression Partners by 2,232.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,915 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 2,790 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in USA Compression Partners during the third quarter worth about $55,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of USA Compression Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of USA Compression Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of USA Compression Partners in the fourth quarter worth $135,000. 23.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on USAC shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on USA Compression Partners from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of USA Compression Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on USA Compression Partners from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Mizuho raised their price objective on USA Compression Partners from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of USA Compression Partners in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.50.

USA Compression Partners Stock Performance

USA Compression Partners Increases Dividend

USAC stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.54. The stock had a trading volume of 19,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,023. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.01. USA Compression Partners LP has a 1-year low of $14.90 and a 1-year high of $21.95.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Monday, April 24th were paid a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 21st. This is a positive change from USA Compression Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. USA Compression Partners’s payout ratio is -1,909.09%.

USA Compression Partners Profile

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

