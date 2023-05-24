USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO)

USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 715 shares during the period. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF were worth $247,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,652,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,785,000 after buying an additional 148,733 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 69.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 908,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,218,000 after purchasing an additional 372,017 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $35,591,000. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 660,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,671,000 after purchasing an additional 31,877 shares during the period. Finally, Brio Consultants LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 550,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,573,000 after purchasing an additional 95,699 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Total Return Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA GTO opened at $46.32 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.10. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $44.24 and a 52-week high of $50.22.

Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Profile

The Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (GTO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund with the ability to invest in any number of fixed income securities with varying credit ratings, countries, and durations. GTO was launched on Feb 10, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Total Return Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.