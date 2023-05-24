USDD (USDD) Market Cap Reaches $739.12 Million

USDD (USDD) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 24th. One USDD token can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00003795 BTC on major exchanges. USDD has a market capitalization of $739.12 million and approximately $24.38 million worth of USDD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, USDD has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About USDD

USDD’s genesis date was May 4th, 2022. USDD’s total supply is 739,550,653 tokens. USDD’s official Twitter account is @usddio and its Facebook page is accessible here. USDD’s official website is usdd.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “USDD is a fully decentralized algorithmic stablecoin. USDD protocol runs on the TRON network. TRON is a decentralized network where the external market decides token prices.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USDD using one of the exchanges listed above.

