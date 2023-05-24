V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Announces Earnings Results

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The textile maker reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. V.F. had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 27.87%. V.F.’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. V.F. updated its FY24 guidance to $2.05-2.25 EPS.

V.F. Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of VFC traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.97. The stock had a trading volume of 10,242,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,716,488. V.F. has a 1 year low of $18.53 and a 1 year high of $51.40. The firm has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.71 and its 200 day moving average is $26.20.

V.F. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.33%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.15%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Carol L. Roberts purchased 7,109 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.07 per share, with a total value of $149,786.63. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,786.63. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in V.F. by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,428,512 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $32,727,000 after acquiring an additional 37,624 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in V.F. by 57.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 958,522 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $21,960,000 after acquiring an additional 349,378 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in V.F. by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 48,039 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in V.F. by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 292,829 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,708,000 after acquiring an additional 98,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC grew its holdings in V.F. by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 191,978 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VFC. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of V.F. in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of V.F. from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of V.F. from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Williams Trading upgraded shares of V.F. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of V.F. from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.37.

About V.F.

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

