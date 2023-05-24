V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The textile maker reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. V.F. had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. V.F. updated its FY24 guidance to $2.05-2.25 EPS.

VFC traded down $0.59 on Tuesday, reaching $18.97. 10,242,235 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,716,488. V.F. has a one year low of $18.53 and a one year high of $51.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.20. The company has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.33%. V.F.’s payout ratio is 112.15%.

VFC has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of V.F. from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of V.F. from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of V.F. from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of V.F. from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of V.F. from $30.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, V.F. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.37.

In related news, Director Carol L. Roberts acquired 7,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.07 per share, for a total transaction of $149,786.63. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,786.63. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VFC. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of V.F. by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,428,512 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $32,727,000 after buying an additional 37,624 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of V.F. by 57.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 958,522 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $21,960,000 after buying an additional 349,378 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of V.F. by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 48,039 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in V.F. by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 292,829 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,708,000 after purchasing an additional 98,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC grew its position in V.F. by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 191,978 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

