Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU – Get Rating) in a report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Value Line Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ VALU opened at $46.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $437.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.63 and a beta of 0.58. Value Line has a 52 week low of $42.02 and a 52 week high of $118.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.71.

Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.97 million for the quarter. Value Line had a net margin of 44.49% and a return on equity of 22.20%.

Value Line Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Value Line

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 11th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. This is a boost from Value Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. Value Line’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.57%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Value Line during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Value Line by 627.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Value Line by 634.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in shares of Value Line by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Value Line by 165.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. 6.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Value Line

Value Line, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It produces investment periodicals based on underlying research and making available copyright data, including certain proprietary ranking system and other proprietary information, to third parties under written agreements for use in third-party managed and marketed investment products and for other purposes.

