VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $79.89

VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $79.89 and last traded at $79.89, with a volume of 11876 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.11.

VanEck Agribusiness ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $84.63 and a 200-day moving average of $87.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 91.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 4,315 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 66.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,925,000 after buying an additional 14,934 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 275.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 3,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $303,000.

VanEck Agribusiness ETF Company Profile

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

