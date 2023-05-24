VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Shares Acquired by Verger Capital Management LLC

Verger Capital Management LLC lifted its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the period. VanEck Gold Miners ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Verger Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Verger Capital Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $1,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the third quarter valued at $47,000.

Get VanEck Gold Miners ETF alerts:

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Performance

GDX traded down $0.56 on Wednesday, hitting $31.09. 8,259,570 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,484,211. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.24 and its 200 day moving average is $30.70. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.52 and a fifty-two week high of $36.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.77.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.