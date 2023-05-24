Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) is Cliffwater LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Cliffwater LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 779,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,334 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up about 9.2% of Cliffwater LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Cliffwater LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $32,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Adviser Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9,041.9% in the fourth quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 9,470,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,110,000 after purchasing an additional 9,366,623 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1,852.6% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 9,661,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,500,000 after acquiring an additional 9,166,856 shares in the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,735,000. Mariner LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 20.3% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 16,750,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,544,000 after acquiring an additional 2,831,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bricktown Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,286,000.

NYSEARCA:VEA traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.21. 4,520,212 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,302,839. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.31. The company has a market cap of $109.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $35.42 and a 12-month high of $46.73.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

