Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Stake Reduced by Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC

Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 33.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 369,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 182,806 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $15,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Americana Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 150.5% during the fourth quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 49,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after buying an additional 29,687 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $403,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,391,000 after buying an additional 10,111 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,270,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,280,287. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.45 and its 200 day moving average is $44.31. The company has a market cap of $109.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $35.42 and a 52-week high of $46.73.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

