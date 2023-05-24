Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Shares Sold by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,440 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $4,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,441,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,668,000 after purchasing an additional 44,688 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 652,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,905,000 after purchasing an additional 10,295 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 495,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,780,000 after purchasing an additional 20,500 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 330,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,102,000 after purchasing an additional 109,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 313,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,899,000 after purchasing an additional 23,666 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF stock opened at $240.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a fifty-two week low of $217.12 and a fifty-two week high of $259.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $242.02 and a 200 day moving average of $244.05.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

