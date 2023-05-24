Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Sold by Evoke Wealth LLC

Evoke Wealth LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 23.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,955 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $751,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 179,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,476,000 after buying an additional 36,804 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 150.6% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 193,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,974,000 after buying an additional 116,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Virginia VA acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $490,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $103.23 on Wednesday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $94.59 and a 1-year high of $113.78. The stock has a market cap of $47.86 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $104.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.65.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

