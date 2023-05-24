Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI) Shares Acquired by Confluence Wealth Services Inc.

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Get Rating) by 197.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 250,570 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 166,345 shares during the period. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF makes up 3.9% of Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $14,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SWS Partners acquired a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,139,000. Vicus Capital lifted its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 9.6% in the third quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 29,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 2,552 shares during the period. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 22.2% in the third quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Element Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 6,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 235,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,240,000 after acquiring an additional 2,761 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of VYMI stock opened at $63.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.81. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.24 and a fifty-two week high of $66.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.90.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.314 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%.

(Get Rating)

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.