Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO) Shares Sold by Fusion Capital LLC

Fusion Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 91,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,658 shares during the period. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF makes up approximately 3.8% of Fusion Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Fusion Capital LLC owned 0.12% of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF worth $6,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,160,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. First Citizens Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,895,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Patton Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $813,000.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTWO stock traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $70.72. The company had a trading volume of 798,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,335,891. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $65.63 and a 12 month high of $81.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $70.79 and its 200 day moving average is $72.68.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th were issued a $0.218 dividend. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

