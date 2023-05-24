Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Stock Holdings Increased by Ameritas Advisory Services LLC

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,850 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,421 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $7,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VB. WESCAP Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. now owns 39,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,282,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 237.7% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 2,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,325,000 after acquiring an additional 3,169 shares during the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,405,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

VB stock traded down $2.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $184.60. The stock had a trading volume of 126,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 585,209. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $168.65 and a 52 week high of $210.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $185.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $190.51.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.