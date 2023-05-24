Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Bought by Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC

Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 63.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,050 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,550 shares during the quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VTEB. Destiny Capital Corp CO purchased a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $323,000. Forum Private Client Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Forum Private Client Group LLC now owns 6,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $150,465,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 206.9% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 74,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,688,000 after buying an additional 50,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,589,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,152,000 after buying an additional 769,786 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $49.52. 1,383,206 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,460,837. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $47.38 and a 52-week high of $51.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.39 and its 200 day moving average is $50.03.

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

