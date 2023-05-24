Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Purchased by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Get Rating) by 39.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,909 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,307 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $2,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BND. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 9.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 3,132 shares during the period. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the first quarter worth $38,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2,138.5% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $46,000.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

BND opened at $72.70 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $69.09 and a 52 week high of $77.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.21.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

