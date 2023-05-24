Vecima Networks Inc. (TSE:VCM) Declares $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

Vecima Networks Inc. (TSE:VCM – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 9th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a dividend of 0.055 per share on Monday, June 19th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th.

TSE VCM opened at C$19.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$473.85 million, a P/E ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$22.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$20.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.36. Vecima Networks has a 52 week low of C$14.30 and a 52 week high of C$23.31.

A number of brokerages have commented on VCM. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Vecima Networks from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Cormark cut their price target on Vecima Networks from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th.

Vecima Networks Inc engages in the development of integrated hardware and software solutions for broadband access, content delivery, and telematics. The company operates through three segments: Video and Broadband Solutions, Content Delivery and Storage, and Telematics. The Video and Broadband Solutions segment offers platforms that process data from the cable network and deliver high-speed internet connectivity to homes over cable and fiber, as well as adapt video services.

