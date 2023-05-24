Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Stock Holdings Increased by NS Partners Ltd

NS Partners Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,981 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. NS Partners Ltd’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $10,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Veeva Systems by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 468 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 4.9% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 6.6% during the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,038 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 2,776 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 3,195 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.76% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VEEV opened at $163.16 on Wednesday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.02 and a fifty-two week high of $232.26. The stock has a market cap of $26.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.48, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.56.

Insider Activity at Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 22.63% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The business had revenue of $563.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $552.18 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Paul J. Sekhri sold 2,658 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.93, for a total value of $483,569.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,980,195.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.42, for a total value of $27,107.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,842,189.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paul J. Sekhri sold 2,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.93, for a total transaction of $483,569.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,980,195.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,818 shares of company stock valued at $2,296,277. 10.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $205.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Veeva Systems from $204.00 to $212.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $203.74.

Veeva Systems Profile

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

