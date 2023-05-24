Verger Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Verger Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises about 2.1% of Verger Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Verger Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Defender Capital LLC. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $411,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $105,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 38.5% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,345,000 after buying an additional 1,822 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 29.9% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,989,000 after buying an additional 2,962 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded down $2.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $175.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,657,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,283,023. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $162.50 and a twelve month high of $201.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $174.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.72.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

