Verger Capital Management LLC Takes $1.68 Million Position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Verger Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 23,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,680,000. Nutrien accounts for approximately 0.9% of Verger Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Nutrien by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 131,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,634,000 after buying an additional 25,736 shares during the period. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Nutrien by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 59,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,331,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of Nutrien by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 6,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of Nutrien by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 86,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,378,000 after buying an additional 6,437 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.52% of the company’s stock.

NTR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Nutrien from $93.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Nutrien from $110.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Nutrien in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Nutrien from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.35.

Shares of Nutrien stock traded down $1.98 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.28. 1,134,913 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,364,410. The stock has a market cap of $28.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $69.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.56. Nutrien Ltd. has a 12-month low of $57.98 and a 12-month high of $102.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.64%.

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

