Veritaseum (VERI) One Day Volume Tops $28,592.83

Veritaseum (VERI) traded down 10.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 23rd. In the last week, Veritaseum has traded 11.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Veritaseum has a total market capitalization of $37.93 million and $28,592.83 worth of Veritaseum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Veritaseum token can now be bought for about $17.65 or 0.00064992 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Veritaseum Token Profile

Veritaseum launched on May 5th, 2019. Veritaseum’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,149,646 tokens. The official website for Veritaseum is veritas.veritaseum.com. The Reddit community for Veritaseum is https://reddit.com/r/Veritasium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Veritaseum’s official Twitter account is @veritaseuminc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Veritaseum is a smart contract-based wallet interface that allows anyone to create, enter and manage smart contracts without the need for any kind of intermediaries, middleman or centralized authority.

Veritaseum will allow users to interact with real-world products based completely on blockchain technology and smart contracts, including P2P value trading, P2P letters of credit and DAOs. VERI tokens will allow users to interact with the Veritaseum wallet interface.”

Veritaseum Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veritaseum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veritaseum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Veritaseum using one of the exchanges listed above.

