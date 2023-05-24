Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $169.00.

Separately, HSBC cut shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S Trading Down 4.2 %

VWDRY opened at $9.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $30.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.16 and a beta of 1.22. Vestas Wind Systems A/S has a 12 month low of $5.69 and a 12 month high of $10.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.45 and a 200 day moving average of $9.34.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S Company Profile

Vestas Wind Systems A/S ( OTCMKTS:VWDRY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The energy company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Vestas Wind Systems A/S had a negative return on equity of 22.39% and a negative net margin of 5.27%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vestas Wind Systems A/S will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and maintenance of wind power plants. It operates through the Power Solutions and Service segments. The Power Solutions segment contains sale of onshore and offshore wind power plants, wind turbines, and development sites. The Service segment offers service contracts, spare parts, and related activities.

