VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Shares Sold by GW&K Investment Management LLC

GW&K Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,754,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,920 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of VICI Properties worth $56,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the fourth quarter worth $1,810,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the third quarter worth $3,502,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 5.8% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 1.4% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 830,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,799,000 after purchasing an additional 11,489 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co purchased a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the third quarter valued at $498,000.

VICI Properties Stock Performance

Shares of VICI Properties stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $30.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 571,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,757,703. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. VICI Properties Inc. has a one year low of $27.75 and a one year high of $35.69. The stock has a market cap of $30.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.94.

VICI Properties Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.06%. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is currently 109.09%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $46.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Mizuho started coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $34.50 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.75.

VICI Properties Profile

(Get Rating)

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

