Vinci (EPA:DG) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $103.04

Vinci SA (EPA:DG – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €103.04 ($112.00) and traded as high as €111.56 ($121.26). Vinci shares last traded at €110.90 ($120.54), with a volume of 730,628 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DG. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €132.00 ($143.48) price target on shares of Vinci in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €125.00 ($135.87) price target on shares of Vinci in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €124.00 ($134.78) price target on shares of Vinci in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €125.00 ($135.87) price target on shares of Vinci in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €120.00 ($130.43) price target on shares of Vinci in a research note on Friday, March 10th.

VINCI SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the concessions, energy, and construction segments primarily in France. It Concessions segment operates motorway concessions with a network of 4,419 kilometers in France; 45 airports; 4,437 kilometers of motorways; highways, railways, and 4 stadiums, as well as operates airports in France and in 11 other countries.

