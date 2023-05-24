Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) Stock Rating Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on VIPS. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Vipshop in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on Vipshop from $15.20 to $17.80 in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Vipshop from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. UBS Group increased their target price on Vipshop from $18.00 to $18.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Nomura upgraded Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vipshop currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.26.

VIPS stock traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.92. The company had a trading volume of 12,009,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,100,869. Vipshop has a 52 week low of $6.36 and a 52 week high of $16.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.92. The stock has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 0.44.

Vipshop ( NYSE:VIPS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. Vipshop had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 6.05%. Analysts predict that Vipshop will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Vipshop by 6.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,113,695 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $411,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547,139 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vipshop by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,345,728 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $147,111,000 after purchasing an additional 163,532 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Vipshop by 1.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 16,202,178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $136,260,000 after purchasing an additional 228,251 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in Vipshop in the fourth quarter worth approximately $155,030,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Vipshop by 10.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,927,203 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069,930 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.81% of the company’s stock.

Vipshop Holdings Ltd. operates as a holding company which through its subsidiaries engages in the provision of online product sales and distributions services. It offers womenswear, menswear, footwear, accessories, handbags, apparel for children, sportswear and sporting goods, cosmetic goods, home and lifestyle products, luxury goods, and gifts and miscellaneous.

