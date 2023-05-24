Virgin Wines UK (LON:VINO) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $30.40

Shares of Virgin Wines UK PLC (LON:VINO – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 30.40 ($0.38) and last traded at GBX 31.10 ($0.39), with a volume of 7535 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 31.70 ($0.39).

Virgin Wines UK Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 39.12 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 53.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.25, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of £17.37 million, a P/E ratio of 1,013.33 and a beta of 1.40.

Virgin Wines UK Company Profile

Virgin Wines UK PLC operates as a direct-to-consumer online wine retailer in the United Kingdom. It sells wines through its WineBank and Wine Plan subscription models or on a pay as you go basis. The company also provides gift sales channel, such as personalised products, hampers, and packaged gifts.

Further Reading

