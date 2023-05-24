Virpax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRPX) Trading Down 2.3%

Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRPX – Get Rating) traded down 2.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.70 and last traded at $0.82. 23,201 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 33,838 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.84.
Virpax Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.83.
Virpax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRPX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Virpax Pharmaceuticals
About Virpax Pharmaceuticals
Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a preclinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops various drug-delivery systems and drug-releasing technologies focused on advancing non-opioid and non-addictive pain management treatments and treatments for central nervous system disorders. Its preclinical stage product candidates include Epoladerm, a topical nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drug treatment for chronic osteoarthritis of the knee; Probudur, an injectable local anesthetic liposomal gel technology for postoperative pain management; and Envelta, a nanotechnology-based intranasal spray drug product candidate that enables the delivery of a metabolically labile peptide drug into the brain.
