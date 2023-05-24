Virpax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRPX) Trading Down 2.3%

Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRPX – Get Rating) traded down 2.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.70 and last traded at $0.82. 23,201 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 33,838 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.84.

Virpax Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.83.

Virpax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRPX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Virpax Pharmaceuticals

About Virpax Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Virpax Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Virpax Pharmaceuticals by 29.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 203,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 46,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Virpax Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 370,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 28,907 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.58% of the company’s stock.

Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a preclinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops various drug-delivery systems and drug-releasing technologies focused on advancing non-opioid and non-addictive pain management treatments and treatments for central nervous system disorders. Its preclinical stage product candidates include Epoladerm, a topical nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drug treatment for chronic osteoarthritis of the knee; Probudur, an injectable local anesthetic liposomal gel technology for postoperative pain management; and Envelta, a nanotechnology-based intranasal spray drug product candidate that enables the delivery of a metabolically labile peptide drug into the brain.

