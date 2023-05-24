VirtualMeta Price Tops $0.0032 on Major Exchanges (VMA)

VirtualMeta (VMA) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 23rd. One VirtualMeta token can now be bought for $0.0032 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, VirtualMeta has traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. VirtualMeta has a market capitalization of $7.36 million and approximately $7,087.91 worth of VirtualMeta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

VirtualMeta Profile

VirtualMeta launched on March 23rd, 2022. VirtualMeta’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,300,000,000 tokens. The official website for VirtualMeta is vmeta.studio. VirtualMeta’s official Twitter account is @vmetastudio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

VirtualMeta Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “VirtualMeta (VMA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. VirtualMeta has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of VirtualMeta is 0.00327114 USD and is down -3.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $21,443.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vmeta.studio/.”

