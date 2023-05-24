Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Receives $260.96 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $260.08.

A number of research firms have commented on V. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Visa from $262.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Visa from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Visa from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 13,394 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.00, for a total value of $2,933,286.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 4,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,003,677. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Visa news, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 13,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.00, for a total transaction of $2,933,286.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 4,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,003,677. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 54,146 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.55, for a total transaction of $12,591,652.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,203,038.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 187,671 shares of company stock worth $42,943,080. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Visa

Visa Stock Down 2.9 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of V. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 116,608.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,504,130 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,090,978,000 after acquiring an additional 24,483,134 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,067,232,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,122,866 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $10,621,287,000 after buying an additional 5,864,340 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 130.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,042,098 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $680,069,000 after buying an additional 3,986,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cottage Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 15,603.1% in the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,156,323 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $998,000 after buying an additional 3,136,223 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Visa stock opened at $224.58 on Wednesday. Visa has a 52-week low of $174.60 and a 52-week high of $235.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $227.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $220.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $420.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.02, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.97.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.79 billion. Visa had a net margin of 50.95% and a return on equity of 50.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Visa will post 8.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.06%.

Visa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

Featured Articles

