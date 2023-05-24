Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:VSH)

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 23rd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the semiconductor company on Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%.

Vishay Intertechnology has raised its dividend by an average of 2.6% annually over the last three years. Vishay Intertechnology has a dividend payout ratio of 15.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Vishay Intertechnology to earn $2.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.4%.

Vishay Intertechnology stock opened at $25.48 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Vishay Intertechnology has a 52 week low of $16.73 and a 52 week high of $25.71. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.09.

Vishay Intertechnology ( NYSE:VSH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.22. Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 23.30%. The firm had revenue of $871.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $848.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vishay Intertechnology will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSH. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Vishay Intertechnology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 3,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 89.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,933 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,748 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 2,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 90.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 8,661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 4,124 shares during the last quarter. 84.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th.

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of discrete semiconductors and passive components. It operates through the following segments: MOSFET (metal oxide semiconductor field-effect transistor), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors. The MOSFET segment offers semiconductors which function as solid state switches to control power.

