Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTC:VTSCY) Stock Price Down 1.6%

Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTC:VTSCY – Get Rating) fell 1.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as $13.26 and last traded at $13.26. 724 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 3,985 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.47.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HSBC raised Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.00.

Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.10.

Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of components and system solutions for drivetrains in hybrid vehicles, electric vehicles, and combustion engines worldwide. It operates through Electrification Technology, Electronic Controls, Sensing & Actuation, and Contract Manufacturing segments.

Featured Articles

