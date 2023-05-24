Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Shares Sold by Evoke Wealth LLC

Evoke Wealth LLC decreased its position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 22.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,355 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,380 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $2,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 27,091 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 8,450 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Vulcan Materials by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 413,131 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,343,000 after buying an additional 10,358 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Vulcan Materials by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,727 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Vulcan Materials

In other Vulcan Materials news, SVP David P. Clement sold 2,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.00, for a total transaction of $468,244.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,852. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vulcan Materials Price Performance

Shares of VMC opened at $195.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $178.51. Vulcan Materials has a 52-week low of $137.54 and a 52-week high of $199.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.97 billion, a PE ratio of 43.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.74.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.31. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 8.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vulcan Materials Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on VMC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $212.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $191.00 to $186.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $188.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $186.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.08.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the production of construction aggregates. Its products include crushed stone, sand, and gravel. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

