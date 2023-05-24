Wajax (TSE:WJX) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $22.12

Wajax Co. (TSE:WJX – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$22.12 and traded as high as C$23.11. Wajax shares last traded at C$22.52, with a volume of 24,398 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the company. TD Securities raised their target price on Wajax from C$27.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Wajax from C$23.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Raymond James raised their target price on Wajax from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Wajax from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Wajax Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.49, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$23.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$22.14. The company has a market capitalization of C$483.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.06.

Wajax Announces Dividend

Wajax ( TSE:WJX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 6th. The company reported C$0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.70 by C$0.10. Wajax had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 3.62%. The company had revenue of C$541.30 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Wajax Co. will post 2.8506329 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Wajax’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.76%.

Wajax Company Profile

Wajax Corporation provides sales, parts, and services to construction, forestry, mining, industrial/commercial, oil sands, transportation, metal processing, government, utilities, and oil and gas sectors. The company offers compact excavators, dump trucks, excavators, wheel loaders, and wheeled excavators; aerial devices, boom lifts, cranes, digger derricks, drills, lifts, and material and scissor lifts; engines and transmissions; and feller bunchers, felling heads, flail debarkers, forestry processors, forwarders, grinders, log loaders, skidders, track and wheel harvesters, and wood chippers.

