Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Major Shareholder Sells $90,012.00 in Stock

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 600 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.02, for a total value of $90,012.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 245,255,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,793,283,517.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Walmart Price Performance
WMT stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $148.31. 5,311,267 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,198,038. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $148.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.80. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.90 and a 52 week high of $154.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $400.04 billion, a PE ratio of 35.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.23.
Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.15. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 1.82%. The firm had revenue of $152.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Walmart Announces Dividend
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Walmart
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co raised its stake in Walmart by 2,414.3% during the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 176 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 112.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 31.27% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms recently weighed in on WMT. Barclays lifted their price target on Walmart from $159.00 to $162.00 in a report on Sunday. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday. Tigress Financial raised Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Walmart from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Walmart from $161.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.13.
About Walmart
Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.
Read More
