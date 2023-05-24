Wanchain (WAN) Trading 3.3% Lower This Week

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 23rd. Over the last week, Wanchain has traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar. One Wanchain coin can now be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000766 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Wanchain has a total market capitalization of $40.29 million and $532,453.36 worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Wanchain alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.40 or 0.00053822 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.34 or 0.00038676 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00018338 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000228 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00005960 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000591 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00004461 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000880 BTC.

Wanchain Profile

WAN uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 196,568,850 coins. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Wanchain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China.The native token of the platform, WAN, is used in payments and on-chain governance.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wanchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wanchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.