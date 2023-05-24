Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) Shares Sold by Associated Banc Corp

Associated Banc Corp reduced its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) by 26.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,547 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WBD. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,838,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth approximately $207,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth approximately $237,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth approximately $12,294,000. 55.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:WBD opened at $11.69 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.82 and a 12-month high of $18.76.

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.45. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 21.51% and a positive return on equity of 3.24%. The company had revenue of $11.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.03 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WBD shares. Wolfe Research upgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 17th. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Monday, May 8th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Barrington Research raised Warner Bros. Discovery from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Warner Bros. Discovery from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.83.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.

