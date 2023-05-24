(WATKF) (OTCMKTS:WATKF) Shares Down 0.7%

(WATKF) (OTCMKTS:WATKF – Get Rating) dropped 0.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $26.17 and last traded at $26.17. Approximately 200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 1,325 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.35.
(WATKF) Price Performance
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on (WATKF) (WATKF)
- Kohl’s 10% Yield Comes Into High Fashion
- Newly Public Intapp Well-Positioned For More Price Gains
- 2 Tech Mid-Caps Under $10 With Big Upside
- Is Palo Alto Networks 4 Digit PE Justified?
- Will Fed Rate-Hike Pause Lead To Small-Cap Outperformance?
Receive News & Ratings for (WATKF) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for (WATKF) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.