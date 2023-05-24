Wave Systems (OTCMKTS:WAVXQ) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Wave Systems Corp. (OTCMKTS:WAVXQ – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.04. Wave Systems shares last traded at $0.04, with a volume of 12,800 shares changing hands.
Wave Systems Stock Performance
The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.04.
Wave Systems Company Profile
Wave Systems Corp. (Wave) is engaged in developing hardware-based computer security systems. The Company’s products provide a set of solutions that focus on authentication, encryption and data-loss protection. Its core set of offerings include Authentication Solutions, Encryption Solutions and Data Loss Protection.
