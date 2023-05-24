Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC Buys 32,187 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 41.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,460 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,187 shares during the quarter. Activision Blizzard makes up approximately 2.3% of Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $8,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 106.3% in the 4th quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 79.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Activision Blizzard

In related news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 8,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total value of $694,489.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 156,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,259,345. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Activision Blizzard news, Director Peter J. Nolan purchased 13,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $75.99 per share, with a total value of $1,000,028.40. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 174,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,281,304.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Daniel Alegre sold 8,847 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total value of $694,489.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 156,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,259,345. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Activision Blizzard Stock Down 0.9 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of NASDAQ:ATVI traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.42. The stock had a trading volume of 2,142,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,071,573. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.94 and a 12 month high of $87.01. The company has a quick ratio of 5.15, a current ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.80. The company has a market cap of $61.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.67, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.42.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, March 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $81.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Activision Blizzard has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.53.

Activision Blizzard Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing Inc, Blizzard Entertainment Inc, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing Inc segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

Further Reading

