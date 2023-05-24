Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC Has $1.83 Million Stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118 shares during the period. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $1,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Oikos Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,982,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,711,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 555.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 315,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,158,000 after acquiring an additional 267,750 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,592,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $19,980,000.

Shares of VXF traded down $1.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $136.97. The stock had a trading volume of 118,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,805. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.39. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a one year low of $123.74 and a one year high of $155.91. The firm has a market cap of $13.74 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.19.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

