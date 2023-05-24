Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC Has $2.13 Million Stock Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC reduced its stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,576 shares during the quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $2,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Dell Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 204.0% in the third quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. 68.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on KHC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price target (up from $36.00) on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.79.

Kraft Heinz Stock Down 0.4 %

Kraft Heinz stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.54. 2,524,926 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,619,860. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.20 and its 200 day moving average is $39.52. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52 week low of $32.73 and a 52 week high of $42.80. The company has a market capitalization of $47.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 9.00%. The business had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 5th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.63%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $1,025,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 234,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,597,444. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015, and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

Featured Articles

