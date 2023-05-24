Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC Makes New $350,000 Investment in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,041 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Adobe by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,170,306 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $10,779,668,000 after buying an additional 146,288 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Adobe by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,620,262 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,124,296,000 after buying an additional 71,250 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,241,145 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,427,273,000 after purchasing an additional 13,442 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,397,107 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,092,170,000 after purchasing an additional 10,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 77.9% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,675,704 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $560,892,000 after purchasing an additional 733,598 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $415.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $365.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $382.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $388.00.

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.78, for a total value of $46,830.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,610 shares in the company, valued at $1,280,755.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.94, for a total transaction of $254,647.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 378,965 shares in the company, valued at $143,604,997.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.78, for a total transaction of $46,830.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,280,755.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,304 shares of company stock worth $3,055,314. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe stock traded down $7.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $363.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,398,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,909,163. The company has a market cap of $166.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.49, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $366.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $351.57. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.73 and a 52 week high of $451.15.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 26.32% and a return on equity of 36.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 12.26 EPS for the current year.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

