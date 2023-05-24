Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC Makes New $468,000 Investment in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Roundview Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 2.9% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Elevance Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Elevance Health by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,305,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in Elevance Health by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in Elevance Health by 102.9% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. 87.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Elevance Health Trading Up 0.3 %

ELV stock traded up $1.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $459.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 332,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,103,425. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $440.02 and a 1 year high of $549.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $465.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $484.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $9.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.26 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $41.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.93 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $8.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ELV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Elevance Health from $555.00 to $572.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Elevance Health from $597.00 to $561.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Elevance Health from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $523.00 to $572.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $547.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $572.19.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 15,098 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.76, for a total transaction of $6,714,986.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,876,230.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Elevance Health Profile

(Get Rating)

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.