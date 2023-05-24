Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC Sells 223 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 223 shares during the quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $2,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 100,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,853,000 after buying an additional 4,361 shares during the period. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $286,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 17.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $389,000.

IVE traded down $1.53 on Wednesday, hitting $150.01. The company had a trading volume of 660,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 803,829. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $127.33 and a 1-year high of $160.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $150.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.19. The stock has a market cap of $24.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

