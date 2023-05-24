Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC Sells 754 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC reduced its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 27,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 754 shares during the quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $1,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 21,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 12,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 8.6% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after buying an additional 2,871 shares during the period. Finally, Bull Oak Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Bull Oak Capital LLC now owns 56,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,819,000 after acquiring an additional 12,926 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:FLOT traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $50.58. The company had a trading volume of 958,628 shares. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.76 and a 52 week high of $51.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.39.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

