Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC Takes $208,000 Position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 81,200.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VYMI stock traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $62.36. The company had a trading volume of 231,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 516,834. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $51.24 and a twelve month high of $66.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.90. The company has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.81.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st were issued a $0.314 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

