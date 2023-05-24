Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC Trims Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,202 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 388 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up about 1.1% of Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in V. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:V traded down $2.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $222.40. 3,810,677 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,013,763. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $227.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $220.62. The firm has a market cap of $416.63 billion, a PE ratio of 30.02, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.60 and a 52 week high of $235.57.

Visa Dividend Announcement

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 50.21% and a net margin of 50.95%. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.06%.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other Visa news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total value of $12,991,420.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 162,354 shares in the company, valued at $36,365,672.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.36, for a total value of $9,254,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,036,887.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total value of $12,991,420.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 162,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,365,672.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 187,671 shares of company stock valued at $42,943,080 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Visa from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Visa from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $272.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.08.

About Visa

(Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

